Pickle Finance Price Hits $16.70 on Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00049652 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 46.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,305,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,281,770 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.