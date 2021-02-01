Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $53.87. Approximately 1,038,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,488,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

