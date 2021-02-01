Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,580.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $575,524.30 and $81,580.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00084731 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,299,616 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

