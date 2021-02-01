Pinduoduo Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

PDD stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 883,837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

