Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

NYSE PINS opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

