Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

