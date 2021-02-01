Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.87.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ALL opened at $107.18 on Monday. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

