Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.