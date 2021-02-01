Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of EAT opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $472,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 682.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

