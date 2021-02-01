Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $348.25 on Monday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.89.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.