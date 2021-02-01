Piper Sandler Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $11.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.31. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Facebook by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Facebook by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

