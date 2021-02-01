Piper Sandler Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

