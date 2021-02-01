Piper Sandler Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. Natixis raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.