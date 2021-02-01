Piper Sandler Comments on Univest Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univest Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Univest Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

