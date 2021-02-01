Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.47 on Monday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 186,041 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.