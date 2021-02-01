Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.