Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 114,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

