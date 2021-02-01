Piper Sandler Weighs in on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE HLI opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

