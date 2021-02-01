PiplCoin (PIPL) Hits Market Cap of $57,991.59

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $57,991.59 and $42.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.