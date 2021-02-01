Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $21.30 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $558,186.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00263499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00108411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

