PirateCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,361.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $7,361.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

