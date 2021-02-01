Pirl Market Capitalization Achieves $989,177.09 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Pirl has a total market cap of $989,177.09 and approximately $6,147.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.68 or 0.03921677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00387410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00420878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00259382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

