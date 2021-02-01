Pizza Trading Up 15.7% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $451,096.01 and approximately $310.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

