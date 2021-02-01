PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $2.17 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

