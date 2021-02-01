PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. PlayGame has a market cap of $46,008.11 and $224.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.