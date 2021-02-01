Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0244 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Playgroundz has a market cap of $697,882.78 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

