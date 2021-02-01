Playgroundz Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $698,139.13 and approximately $2,214.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

