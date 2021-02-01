Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,412.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Playkey has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $169,312.38 and approximately $64,412.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

