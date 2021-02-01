Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $104.0-105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $139,025.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

