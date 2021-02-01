Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.02 million.

PIF stock opened at C$20.94 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.59 and a 12 month high of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$328.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.18.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

