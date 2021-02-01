Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $200.49

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $200.49 or 0.00591905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.52 million and $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00264289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.