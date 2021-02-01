Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Tops One Day Volume of $20.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $200.77 or 0.00594799 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.