Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PRV traded down GBX 19.68 ($0.26) on Monday, reaching GBX 534.32 ($6.98). 122,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($10.27).

Get Porvair plc (PRV.L) alerts:

About Porvair plc (PRV.L)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.