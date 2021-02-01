Porvair plc (PRV.L) (PRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) will post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Porvair plc (PRV.L) stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Porvair plc has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 786 ($10.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Get Porvair plc (PRV.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair plc (PRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.