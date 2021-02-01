Poseidon Network (QQQ) Hits Market Cap of $47.01 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and $207,826.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00093408 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

