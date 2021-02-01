PotCoin Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $4,960.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.25 or 0.03912299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00385209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.71 or 0.01220185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00526810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00418519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00256955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022052 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,622,491 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

