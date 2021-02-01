Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $114.45 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

