PowerPool Hits One Day Volume of $3.49 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006485 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

