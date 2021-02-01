PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Market Cap Reaches $12.16 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $374,476.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.