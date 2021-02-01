Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to $128.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $131.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$80.72 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

