Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $139.31 on Monday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $142.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Primerica by 636.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 64.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primerica by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.