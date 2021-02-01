Principal Financial Group’s (PFG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 3,090,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,740. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

