Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 80.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

