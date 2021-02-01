Private Capital Group LLC Has $11 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 329.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 144,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 184,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

