Private Ocean LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 90,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,067,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,142 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $52.57. 136,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

