Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

