Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.