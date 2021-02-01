Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 193,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

