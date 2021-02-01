Private Ocean LLC Sells 4,571 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

