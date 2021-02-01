Profile Utility Token Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $81,983.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,819.11 or 1.00364868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

